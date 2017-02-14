City Of Van Buren Looking At Building Bike Trails
An outside organization, Metropolitan Planning Organization is helping the city by putting together a planned map of the bike trails. The M.P.O., in addition to the city of Van Buren has held a couple of meetings to get the public's input on where they would like to see the bike trails to be built.
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|12 hr
|guest
|34,067
|Jenny Lind Asst. Chief arrested for impersonati... (Oct '11)
|Mar 4
|Jenny lind resident
|389
|Cockfights unnoticed, sheriff says (Sep '07)
|Mar 1
|LANDTHIP
|33
|Ron Fields - What is he really capable of? (Jul '08)
|Feb 28
|CuriousaboutTruth
|2
|Prostitutes?
|Feb 27
|FishingGal
|1
|local nude snapchatting (Nov '14)
|Feb 25
|FishingGal
|3
|Man Has Arm Cut Off By Train But Demands Glass ... (Nov '07)
|Feb 24
|Phartozoa
|47
