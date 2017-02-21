Art venue's move downtown seen as boo...

Art venue's move downtown seen as boon for Van Buren

Officials with the Center for Art and Education say moving the 40-year-old organization onto Main Street will help it better serve the community and give a boost to downtown Van Buren's revitalization effort. The art center has been quietly raising money among its patrons to gauge community support for its plans to renovate the old Farmers House Hotel at 415 Main St. and a smaller building next to it into a new art education center and gallery.

