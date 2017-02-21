Art venue's move downtown seen as boon for Van Buren
Officials with the Center for Art and Education say moving the 40-year-old organization onto Main Street will help it better serve the community and give a boost to downtown Van Buren's revitalization effort. The art center has been quietly raising money among its patrons to gauge community support for its plans to renovate the old Farmers House Hotel at 415 Main St. and a smaller building next to it into a new art education center and gallery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Metal Detecting in Fort Smith
|5 hr
|thunderdownunder28
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|mayfly
|33,879
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Wed
|justthefacts
|29
|Van Buren First Assembly pastor is a fake! (Jun '15)
|Feb 21
|IamIamIam
|4
|(.R ox y Bulk!!) ku*sh !! (Nov '15)
|Feb 15
|Hard time to do
|3
|The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14)
|Feb 15
|Copsrqueer
|20
|Is The Van Buren Police Department supported by... (Feb '12)
|Feb 10
|Pigs r crooks
|6
Find what you want!
Search Van Buren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC