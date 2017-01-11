Woman Dead After Being Hit By Vehicle...

Woman Dead After Being Hit By Vehicle In Van Buren

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

One woman was killed following a pedestrian accident Wednesday night, according to Lieutenant Steven Weaver with the Van Buren Police Department. The accident happened on Alma Highway in front of Clover Leaf Plaza, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Buren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr SSOBisadamnedliar 33,338
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Jan 13 Annie Wanton 21
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Jan 12 FindingSeekingKno... 23
moving to fort smith (Jan '12) Jan 11 mike 190
Rental house Jan 8 FishingGal 1
real family, right! Chip Lockwood, (Feb '10) Jan 2 Questions 32
Sugar Daddy seeking a Sugar Baby Dec 28 Jim Collins 1
See all Van Buren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Buren Forum Now

Van Buren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Buren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Van Buren, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,267 • Total comments across all topics: 278,036,754

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC