Woman Dead After Being Hit By Vehicle In Van Buren
One woman was killed following a pedestrian accident Wednesday night, according to Lieutenant Steven Weaver with the Van Buren Police Department. The accident happened on Alma Highway in front of Clover Leaf Plaza, Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|SSOBisadamnedliar
|33,338
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jan 13
|Annie Wanton
|21
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jan 12
|FindingSeekingKno...
|23
|moving to fort smith (Jan '12)
|Jan 11
|mike
|190
|Rental house
|Jan 8
|FishingGal
|1
|real family, right! Chip Lockwood, (Feb '10)
|Jan 2
|Questions
|32
|Sugar Daddy seeking a Sugar Baby
|Dec 28
|Jim Collins
|1
Find what you want!
Search Van Buren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC