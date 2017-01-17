Van Buren student to tell 'silent her...

Van Buren student to tell 'silent hero's' story

A Van Buren High School student will have the chance to bring a D-Day soldier's story to light. Junior Megan McGinnis was accepted into National History Day's Normandy: Sacrifice for Freedom Albert H. Small Student & Teacher Institute.

