Van Buren student to tell 'silent hero's' story
A Van Buren High School student will have the chance to bring a D-Day soldier's story to light. Junior Megan McGinnis was accepted into National History Day's Normandy: Sacrifice for Freedom Albert H. Small Student & Teacher Institute.
