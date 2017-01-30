Randy Rogers Out, James Reed Elevated...

Randy Rogers Out, James Reed Elevated to CEO at USA Truck

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: Transport Topics

USA Truck CEO Randy Rogers has been let go after only one year in the job and been replaced by recently hired Chief Financial Officer James Reed, according to an announcement from the company's chairman of the board that highlighted the need to change approaches at the struggling truckload carrier. Reed will take over just three months after being hired at the company to fill a months-long vacancy as CFO, but will not take the place of Rogers atop the company and on the board of directors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Buren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) 3 hr Anont 27
Anybody know 17 hr Sketchyfolks 1
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 19 hr Barnyisnutz 33,519
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up Jan 23 Truth 21
News The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14) Jan 18 silence do good 17
B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07) Jan 18 Candra 23
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Jan 12 FindingSeekingKno... 23
See all Van Buren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Buren Forum Now

Van Buren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Buren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Van Buren, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,266 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC