Randy Rogers Out, James Reed Elevated to CEO at USA Truck

USA Truck CEO Randy Rogers has been let go after only one year in the job and been replaced by recently hired Chief Financial Officer James Reed, according to an announcement from the company's chairman of the board that highlighted the need to change approaches at the struggling truckload carrier. Reed will take over just three months after being hired at the company to fill a months-long vacancy as CFO, but will not take the place of Rogers atop the company and on the board of directors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.