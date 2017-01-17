Police: Arkansas woman, 84, hit, killed while pushing walker across street; driver arrested

An elderly Arkansas woman was hit by a vehicle and killed while pushing her walker across a highway Wednesday night, and police say the driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash. Michael Kenask, 35, of Howell, N.J., is being held on a negligent homicide charge in the crash that left Wilma Delores Glass, 84, dead in Crawford County, according to a news release.

