Panel endorses military-pension tax exemption
Legislation that would exempt military retirement and survivor benefits from state income taxes sailed through the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Thursday, after more than an hour of discussion. With no debate, the committee subsequently advanced a bill that would implement Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to cut individual income tax rates for Arkansans with taxable income of less than $21,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|BARNEYII
|33,458
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|19 hr
|Answers
|26
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up
|Jan 23
|Truth
|21
|The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14)
|Jan 18
|silence do good
|17
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|Jan 18
|Candra
|23
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jan 12
|FindingSeekingKno...
|23
|moving to fort smith (Jan '12)
|Jan 11
|mike
|190
Find what you want!
Search Van Buren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC