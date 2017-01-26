Panel endorses military-pension tax e...

Panel endorses military-pension tax exemption

Legislation that would exempt military retirement and survivor benefits from state income taxes sailed through the House Revenue and Taxation Committee on Thursday, after more than an hour of discussion. With no debate, the committee subsequently advanced a bill that would implement Gov. Asa Hutchinson's plan to cut individual income tax rates for Arkansans with taxable income of less than $21,000.

