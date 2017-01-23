Murder suspect's statements inadmissible, judge decrees
Incriminating statements accused murderer Rickey Dale Newman made to police after his 2001 arrest will not be admissible in his retrial, a judge has ruled. Crawford County Circuit Judge Gary Cottrell on Monday granted Newman's motion to suppress statements he made March 1 and March 7, 2001, ruling that Newman was mentally incompetent when he made them.
