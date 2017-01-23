Murder suspect's statements inadmissi...

Murder suspect's statements inadmissible, judge decrees

Incriminating statements accused murderer Rickey Dale Newman made to police after his 2001 arrest will not be admissible in his retrial, a judge has ruled. Crawford County Circuit Judge Gary Cottrell on Monday granted Newman's motion to suppress statements he made March 1 and March 7, 2001, ruling that Newman was mentally incompetent when he made them.

