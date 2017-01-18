Local Attorney Breaks Down Questions Regarding Medical Marijuana In The Workplace
Attorney Jered Medlock , who has a practice in Fort Smith and Van Buren, said there are a lot of unknowns. "Currently, Arkansas has workplace drug-free regulations in place," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14)
|4 hr
|Theo
|18
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|rex martin
|33,651
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jan 31
|Truthbetold
|28
|Anybody know
|Jan 29
|Sketchyfolks
|1
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|Jan 23
|Truth
|21
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|Jan 18
|Candra
|23
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jan 12
|FindingSeekingKno...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Van Buren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC