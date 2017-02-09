CU Profs' Picks for the 10 Worst Presidents, Trump's Odds of Joining Them
And while Trump clearly has plenty of supporters with high hopes for his time in office, many critics already fear that he'll join the ranks of the most ineffective, incompetent chief executives we've ever had. What are the chances The Donald will sink to such depths? For insight into that question, we reached out to the University of Colorado Boulder - and the school's historians definitely went the extra mile.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is The Van Buren Police Department supported by... (Feb '12)
|8 hr
|Pigs r crooks
|6
|local nude snapchatting (Nov '14)
|8 hr
|Yankerhater
|2
|Assessor office
|8 hr
|Resident of CC
|1
|Van Buren First Assembly pastor is a fake! (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Getouttahere
|3
|AMBER ALERT 3 year old kidknapped (Jul '16)
|Thu
|Getouttahere
|2
|Bullying on the school bus
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|4
|Chris and Brandi Bowerman
|Dec '16
|scammed by a local
|1
Find what you want!
Search Van Buren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC