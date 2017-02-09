CU Profs' Picks for the 10 Worst Pres...

CU Profs' Picks for the 10 Worst Presidents, Trump's Odds of Joining Them

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 19 Read more: Denver Westword

And while Trump clearly has plenty of supporters with high hopes for his time in office, many critics already fear that he'll join the ranks of the most ineffective, incompetent chief executives we've ever had. What are the chances The Donald will sink to such depths? For insight into that question, we reached out to the University of Colorado Boulder - and the school's historians definitely went the extra mile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Buren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is The Van Buren Police Department supported by... (Feb '12) 8 hr Pigs r crooks 6
local nude snapchatting (Nov '14) 8 hr Yankerhater 2
Assessor office 8 hr Resident of CC 1
Van Buren First Assembly pastor is a fake! (Jun '15) Thu Getouttahere 3
AMBER ALERT 3 year old kidknapped (Jul '16) Thu Getouttahere 2
Bullying on the school bus Dec '16 Anonymous 4
Chris and Brandi Bowerman Dec '16 scammed by a local 1
See all Van Buren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Buren Forum Now

Van Buren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Buren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
 

Van Buren, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,495 • Total comments across all topics: 278,743,916

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC