Cancer program for kids begins Jan. 9

The Reynolds Cancer Support House's support program for children affected by cancer "Kids Kicking Cancer" will begin a new art program at 6 p.m. beginning Jan. 9. The program is provided in partnership with the Center for Art Education in Van Buren, Ark., children involved in the group will create an original art piece. Artist Cathy Mason will provide artist instructional guidance to aid the students in creating a group work of art utilizing acrylic paint to be completed on a mural canvas.

