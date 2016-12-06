Van Bursts Into Flames In Van Buren
Christy Watson of Van Buren was traveling alone along Interstate 40 near exit 5, the exit for Fayetteville Road, and thought something was going terribly wrong with her van, her husband Troy Watson, explained. While speaking on the phone with her husband, the van began to smoke, and so she pulled off the interstate and got out of the car.
