Todd reelected to sixth term as Arkansas State Legislative Board Chairman

Read more: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

Brother Terry L. Todd was reelected by acclamation to his sixth term as Arkansas State Legislative Board Chairman at the Board's triennial meeting in North Little Rock, Ark., December 5-7, 2016. A Union Pacific locomotive engineer, Brother Todd is a member of BLET Division 585 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.