Todd reelected to sixth term as Arkan...

Todd reelected to sixth term as Arkansas State Legislative Board Chairman

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

Brother Terry L. Todd was reelected by acclamation to his sixth term as Arkansas State Legislative Board Chairman at the Board's triennial meeting in North Little Rock, Ark., December 5-7, 2016. A Union Pacific locomotive engineer, Brother Todd is a member of BLET Division 585 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Buren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr Duck 33,194
moving to fort smith (Jan '12) 8 hr mike 190
Rental house Jan 8 FishingGal 1
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Jan 5 alley 19
real family, right! Chip Lockwood, (Feb '10) Jan 2 Questions 32
Morgan Nick- phone calls Jan 2 Questions 22
Sugar Daddy seeking a Sugar Baby Dec 28 Jim Collins 1
See all Van Buren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Buren Forum Now

Van Buren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Buren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Van Buren, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,568 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC