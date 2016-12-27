Shoplifting Turns Into Commercial Robbery While Christmas Shoppers Witness Matter

Oliverio Baca, 40, of Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of felony commercial robbery, theft by receiving of more than $1,000, second-degree forgery, and misdemeanor fleeing apprehension and resisting arrest, as well as on three warrants out of Van Buren. Shortly after 4 p.m. during Christmas Eve, an officer who was off-duty from the Fort Smith Police Department but who was working security for extra Christmas money at Walmart at 2100 N. 62nd St., was told by a store employee that Baca was putting stolen items into a large handbag, a police report states.

