Shoplifting Turns Into Commercial Rob...

Shoplifting Turns Into Commercial Robbery While Christmas Shoppers Witness Matter

Tuesday Dec 27

Oliverio Baca, 40, of Greenwood was arrested on suspicion of felony commercial robbery, theft by receiving of more than $1,000, second-degree forgery, and misdemeanor fleeing apprehension and resisting arrest, as well as on three warrants out of Van Buren. Shortly after 4 p.m. during Christmas Eve, an officer who was off-duty from the Fort Smith Police Department but who was working security for extra Christmas money at Walmart at 2100 N. 62nd St., was told by a store employee that Baca was putting stolen items into a large handbag, a police report states.

