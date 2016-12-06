County Offices To Be Moved Into Old Crawford County Jail
Besides a few last minute touches with technology, the Crawford County Sheriff's Department employees are moved into their brand new jail. The tax payer approved detention center is 69,000 square feet, compared to the old jail on Main Street in Van Buren, which was 15,000 square feet.
