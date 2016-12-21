Charge in '01 slaying revised for ret...

Charge in '01 slaying revised for retrial

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

A capital murder charge against Rickey Dale Newman, who faces a retrial after his conviction and death sentence were vacated by the state Supreme Court in 2014, has been amended to first-degree murder, according to Crawford County Circuit Court records. Special prosecutor Ron Fields of Fort Smith amended the charge last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Buren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Now_What- 32,861
Cliff Parks - Fort Smith Fire Fighter (Jun '16) Wed Used and Abused 3 9
News Two women arrested for Chenal parking lot robbe... Dec 14 Poppy 1
Bullying on the school bus Dec 8 Anonymous 4
Chris and Brandi Bowerman Dec 6 scammed by a local 1
James Heath Becker arrested for Rape (Aug '13) Dec 2 Richard C 4
Vicious Rottweiler at Fort Smith Dog Park (Oct '12) Nov 30 Melody 30
See all Van Buren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Buren Forum Now

Van Buren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Buren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Van Buren, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,253,490

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC