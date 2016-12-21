Charge in '01 slaying revised for retrial
A capital murder charge against Rickey Dale Newman, who faces a retrial after his conviction and death sentence were vacated by the state Supreme Court in 2014, has been amended to first-degree murder, according to Crawford County Circuit Court records. Special prosecutor Ron Fields of Fort Smith amended the charge last week.
