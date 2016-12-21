Other days

A committee composed of T. O. Compton, W. T. Malone and R.D.H. Montgomery, all of Little Rock, is mailing out to various postal employes' organizations petitions to be sent to the congressmen urging that increases be allowed. a Apparently Gov.-elect Winthrop Rockefeller is going to have more restrictions on his governor's emergency fund than did Gov. Faubus the last few years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.