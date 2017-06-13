Businesses evacuated in Valparaiso fire
A ladder truck hovers above a financial office at Thornapple Plaza on Valparaisoa s southwest side Tuesday afternoon after officials said a fire that appeared to start at Colonial Cleaners forced the evacuation of more than half a dozen businesses. A ladder truck hovers above a financial office at Thornapple Plaza on Valparaisoa s southwest side Tuesday afternoon after officials said a fire that appeared to start at Colonial Cleaners forced the evacuation of more than half a dozen businesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Valparaiso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Viki (Pavlakovic)VanSickle
|Jun 6
|Anonymous
|1
|Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16)
|Jun 2
|Tallman
|13
|Review: Duneland Dermatology - Elizabeth Spring... (Jun '11)
|May 23
|bas
|12
|Blowinger
|May 19
|Sad Sack
|1
|Ginger Bollinger
|May 18
|Bye Felecia
|2
|Landscaping
|Apr '17
|Kat
|1
|Cici's Pizza - Portage Indiana (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|Spooky
|140
Find what you want!
Search Valparaiso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC