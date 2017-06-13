Businesses evacuated in Valparaiso fire

Businesses evacuated in Valparaiso fire

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

A ladder truck hovers above a financial office at Thornapple Plaza on Valparaisoa s southwest side Tuesday afternoon after officials said a fire that appeared to start at Colonial Cleaners forced the evacuation of more than half a dozen businesses. A ladder truck hovers above a financial office at Thornapple Plaza on Valparaisoa s southwest side Tuesday afternoon after officials said a fire that appeared to start at Colonial Cleaners forced the evacuation of more than half a dozen businesses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valparaiso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Viki (Pavlakovic)VanSickle Jun 6 Anonymous 1
Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16) Jun 2 Tallman 13
Review: Duneland Dermatology - Elizabeth Spring... (Jun '11) May 23 bas 12
Blowinger May 19 Sad Sack 1
Ginger Bollinger May 18 Bye Felecia 2
Landscaping Apr '17 Kat 1
Cici's Pizza - Portage Indiana (Jan '09) Apr '17 Spooky 140
See all Valparaiso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valparaiso Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Porter County was issued at June 14 at 4:07PM EDT

Valparaiso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valparaiso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Valparaiso, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,634 • Total comments across all topics: 281,755,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC