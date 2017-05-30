Action packed night at the Plymouth Speedway
A four-car, late-lap shootout in the UMP Modified race at Plymouth Speedway Saturday night gave fans a real show. With just a couple of laps to the finish line, Derek Losh was chased by Frank Marshall and Randy Lines .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valparaiso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16)
|Jun 2
|Tallman
|13
|Review: Duneland Dermatology - Elizabeth Spring... (Jun '11)
|May 23
|bas
|12
|Blowinger
|May 19
|Sad Sack
|1
|Ginger Bollinger
|May 18
|Bye Felecia
|2
|Landscaping
|Apr '17
|Kat
|1
|Cici's Pizza - Portage Indiana (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|Spooky
|140
|Marie Drake
|Mar '17
|Diablo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valparaiso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC