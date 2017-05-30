Action packed night at the Plymouth S...

Action packed night at the Plymouth Speedway

A four-car, late-lap shootout in the UMP Modified race at Plymouth Speedway Saturday night gave fans a real show. With just a couple of laps to the finish line, Derek Losh was chased by Frank Marshall and Randy Lines .

