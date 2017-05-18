Valparaiso chemistry students mentor second-graders
Michelle Salomon's science room at Valparaiso High School was filled with students working on a variety of science projects. Some of the students were much younger than usual - second-graders from Hayes Leonard Elementary working on projects with juniors and seniors in the high school AP chemistry class.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Greenville Sun.
Add your comments below
Valparaiso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blowinger
|7 hr
|Sad Sack
|1
|Ginger Bollinger
|Thu
|Bye Felecia
|2
|Landscaping
|Apr '17
|Kat
|1
|Cici's Pizza - Portage Indiana (Jan '09)
|Apr '17
|Spooky
|140
|Marie Drake
|Mar '17
|Diablo
|1
|Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16)
|Mar '17
|Chris
|12
|area motorcycle clubs (Nov '15)
|Mar '17
|Big red machine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Valparaiso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC