Stor-It Now! Seeks to Build New Self-...

Stor-It Now! Seeks to Build New Self-Storage Facility in Crown Point, IN

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Inside Self-Storage

Stor-It Now!, which operates two self-storage properties in Munster and Valparaiso, Ind., is seeking zoning approval to build a third site in the state, in Crown Point. The company owners appeared before the zoning board this week to request a special-use permit for the property on the northwest corner of 113th Avenue and Delaware Street in the Crown East Industrial Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Self-Storage.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valparaiso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Landscaping Apr 14 Kat 1
Cici's Pizza - Portage Indiana (Jan '09) Apr 10 Spooky 140
Marie Drake Mar '17 Diablo 1
Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16) Mar '17 Chris 12
area motorcycle clubs (Nov '15) Mar '17 Big red machine 2
Men who abuse women Feb '17 JustAnotherHoosier 1
News Aaron Phelps gets 15 years in prison (Mar '08) Jan '17 Ashely 38
See all Valparaiso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valparaiso Forum Now

Valparaiso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valparaiso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Valparaiso, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,948 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC