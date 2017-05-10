Stor-It Now! Seeks to Build New Self-Storage Facility in Crown Point, IN
Stor-It Now!, which operates two self-storage properties in Munster and Valparaiso, Ind., is seeking zoning approval to build a third site in the state, in Crown Point. The company owners appeared before the zoning board this week to request a special-use permit for the property on the northwest corner of 113th Avenue and Delaware Street in the Crown East Industrial Park.
