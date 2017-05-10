Cheap Robots Are Helping Small Busine...

Cheap Robots Are Helping Small Businesses Survive

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Bloomberg

Robots are everywhere. They're stocking shelves, pruning trees, making cocktails, delivering room service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valparaiso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blowinger 7 hr Sad Sack 1
Ginger Bollinger Thu Bye Felecia 2
Landscaping Apr '17 Kat 1
Cici's Pizza - Portage Indiana (Jan '09) Apr '17 Spooky 140
Marie Drake Mar '17 Diablo 1
Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16) Mar '17 Chris 12
area motorcycle clubs (Nov '15) Mar '17 Big red machine 2
See all Valparaiso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valparaiso Forum Now

Valparaiso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valparaiso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Valparaiso, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,093 • Total comments across all topics: 281,143,773

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC