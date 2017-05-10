10 Questions: Indiana family law atto...

10 Questions: Indiana family law attorney has a second career in high fashion

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 1 Read more: ABA Journal

If there were an official list for show business success, it would be topped with these two must-haves: an elegant evening gown and a good divorce attorney. Fortunately for starlets, singers and anyone else seeking both glamour and conscious uncoupling, there's Mark Roscoe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valparaiso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Blowinger 7 hr Sad Sack 1
Ginger Bollinger Thu Bye Felecia 2
Landscaping Apr '17 Kat 1
Cici's Pizza - Portage Indiana (Jan '09) Apr '17 Spooky 140
Marie Drake Mar '17 Diablo 1
Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16) Mar '17 Chris 12
area motorcycle clubs (Nov '15) Mar '17 Big red machine 2
See all Valparaiso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valparaiso Forum Now

Valparaiso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valparaiso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Valparaiso, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,093 • Total comments across all topics: 281,143,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC