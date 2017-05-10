Man enters IN school with heroin, nee...

Man enters IN school with heroin, needle through ajar door

Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: Tribune-Star

A northwestern Indiana school superintendent says he's reminding staff to make sure all school doors are securely closed following an incident where a man entered a school with heroin, a hypodermic needle and a pocketknife. Thomas Jefferson Middle School students were locked in their classrooms Friday as a precaution after police said 39-year-old Jason Rasco entered the Valparaiso school through a rear door that was left ajar.

