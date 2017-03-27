Ind. Decisions - Upcoming oral arguments this week and next
State of Indiana The State charged Todd Stigleman with fourteen counts related to interactions with his estranged wife and alleged he was an habitual offender. A jury found him guilty of all charges, but the trial court entered judgment of conviction only on four counts of Class A felony kidnapping and two counts of Class C felony stalking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Indiana Law Blog.
Add your comments below
Valparaiso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Marie Drake
|Mar 26
|Diablo
|1
|Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16)
|Mar 16
|Chris
|12
|area motorcycle clubs (Nov '15)
|Mar 13
|Big red machine
|2
|Men who abuse women
|Feb '17
|JustAnotherHoosier
|1
|Aaron Phelps gets 15 years in prison (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Ashely
|38
|Hoosier Cabinet info (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Weaver
|325
|Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Sal C
|8
Find what you want!
Search Valparaiso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC