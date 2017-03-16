Northwest Indiana receives grant to r...

Northwest Indiana receives grant to replace trees killed by voracious insect

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 16 Read more: Chicago Tribune

In an undated photo provided by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, an adult emerald ash borer is shown. The highly destructive insects which kill ash trees are metallic green and about 1/2-inch long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valparaiso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16) Mar 16 Chris 12
area motorcycle clubs (Nov '15) Mar 13 Big red machine 2
Men who abuse women Feb 21 JustAnotherHoosier 1
News Aaron Phelps gets 15 years in prison (Mar '08) Jan '17 Ashely 38
Hoosier Cabinet info (Jul '07) Jan '17 Weaver 325
News Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10) Dec '16 Sal C 8
Mom and two kids STRANDED!! Dec '16 Samantha from OR 2
See all Valparaiso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valparaiso Forum Now

Valparaiso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valparaiso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Valparaiso, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,930 • Total comments across all topics: 279,678,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC