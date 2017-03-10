Learn how to age actively
The Greenfield Christian Women's Club will conduct its monthly club meeting from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at NineStar Connect, 2243 E. Main St., Greenfield. The event, affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries, costs $11 to attend and includes lunch, features the theme "Young at Heart" with vocalist Rita Wells and and speaker Lynne Jordan from Valparaiso.
Valparaiso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16)
|Mar 16
|Chris
|12
|area motorcycle clubs (Nov '15)
|Mar 13
|Big red machine
|2
|Men who abuse women
|Feb 21
|JustAnotherHoosier
|1
|Aaron Phelps gets 15 years in prison (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Ashely
|38
|Hoosier Cabinet info (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Weaver
|325
|Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Sal C
|8
|Mom and two kids STRANDED!!
|Dec '16
|Samantha from OR
|2
