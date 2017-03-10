Learn how to age actively

The Greenfield Christian Women's Club will conduct its monthly club meeting from 11:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at NineStar Connect, 2243 E. Main St., Greenfield. The event, affiliated with Stonecroft Ministries, costs $11 to attend and includes lunch, features the theme "Young at Heart" with vocalist Rita Wells and and speaker Lynne Jordan from Valparaiso.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Reporter.