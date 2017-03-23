Census shows Lake, Porter going in opposite directions
In northwest Indiana, Lake and Porter counties have found themselves on alternative tracks in recent years, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Indiana grew by more than 140,000 people during the past six years, but data released Thursday from the U.S. Census Bureau found that trend isn't always mirrored in northwest Indiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Valparaiso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16)
|Mar 16
|Chris
|12
|area motorcycle clubs (Nov '15)
|Mar 13
|Big red machine
|2
|Men who abuse women
|Feb '17
|JustAnotherHoosier
|1
|Aaron Phelps gets 15 years in prison (Mar '08)
|Jan '17
|Ashely
|38
|Hoosier Cabinet info (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Weaver
|325
|Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Sal C
|8
|Mom and two kids STRANDED!!
|Dec '16
|Samantha from OR
|2
Find what you want!
Search Valparaiso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC