Vetting of health workers a question in St. John abuse case
Judy L. Cottrell, 56, of Lake Village, was charged with neglect of a dependent, battery on a person less than 14, and battery on a disabled person. Judy L. Cottrell, 56, of Lake Village, was charged with neglect of a dependent, battery on a person less than 14, and battery on a disabled person.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Valparaiso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Men who abuse women
|Feb 21
|JustAnotherHoosier
|1
|Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16)
|Jan 30
|Karate Kid
|11
|Aaron Phelps gets 15 years in prison (Mar '08)
|Jan 25
|Ashely
|38
|Hoosier Cabinet info (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Weaver
|325
|Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Sal C
|8
|Mom and two kids STRANDED!!
|Dec '16
|Samantha from OR
|2
|Portage mayor elect Jim Snyder (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Karen Cooper-Okazaki
|2
Find what you want!
Search Valparaiso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC