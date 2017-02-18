Valparaiso immigration march promotes messages of tolerance, empathy
Marchers hold signs as they march down Lincolnway in Valparaiso Saturday to a rally for immigrant and civil rights in front of the Valparaiso City Hall. Marchers hold signs as they march down Lincolnway in Valparaiso Saturday to a rally for immigrant and civil rights in front of the Valparaiso City Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.
Add your comments below
Valparaiso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16)
|Jan 30
|Karate Kid
|11
|Aaron Phelps gets 15 years in prison (Mar '08)
|Jan 25
|Ashely
|38
|Hoosier Cabinet info (Jul '07)
|Jan 24
|Weaver
|325
|Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Sal C
|8
|Mom and two kids STRANDED!!
|Dec '16
|Samantha from OR
|2
|Portage mayor elect Jim Snyder (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Karen Cooper-Okazaki
|2
|ICA Allstars/Coach
|Nov '16
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valparaiso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC