Valparaiso immigration march promotes...

Valparaiso immigration march promotes messages of tolerance, empathy

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Marchers hold signs as they march down Lincolnway in Valparaiso Saturday to a rally for immigrant and civil rights in front of the Valparaiso City Hall. Marchers hold signs as they march down Lincolnway in Valparaiso Saturday to a rally for immigrant and civil rights in front of the Valparaiso City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valparaiso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16) Jan 30 Karate Kid 11
News Aaron Phelps gets 15 years in prison (Mar '08) Jan 25 Ashely 38
Hoosier Cabinet info (Jul '07) Jan 24 Weaver 325
News Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10) Dec '16 Sal C 8
Mom and two kids STRANDED!! Dec '16 Samantha from OR 2
Portage mayor elect Jim Snyder (Dec '11) Dec '16 Karen Cooper-Okazaki 2
ICA Allstars/Coach Nov '16 anonymous 1
See all Valparaiso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valparaiso Forum Now

Valparaiso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valparaiso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Valparaiso, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,729 • Total comments across all topics: 278,978,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC