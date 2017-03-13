Syrian woman previously denied entry arrives in Chicago
A 58-year-old Syrian woman has arrived in Chicago nearly three weeks after she was sent back to Saudi Arabia when President Donald Trump enacted a travel ban. Sahar Algonaimi passed through gates at O'Hare International Airport on Friday to meet her family from Valparaiso, Indiana.
