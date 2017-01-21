Women's march follows right-to-life v...

Women's march follows right-to-life vigil in Valparaiso

Porter County Right to Life held its annual prayer vigil on the north side of the Porter County Courthouse Saturday morning. Just as that event was winding down, participants in the Women's March on Valparaiso descended on the courthouse sidewalk for one of many similar events held across the globe.

