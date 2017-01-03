Walker scores 25; Oakland cruises to 78-66 win over Valpo
Kenny Kaminski had five 3-pointers and 23 points, Jordan Dartis added 13 points and five steals and Ohio beat Kent State VALPARAISO, Ind. - Martez Walker scored 25 points and Oakland never trailed in a 78-66 victory over Valparaiso on Friday night.
