Valparaiso adds three new officers to force
New Valparaiso police officers Joseph Cowser, from left, Stefan Kljajic and Reuben Ingram take the oath for their position Monday at City Hall. Mayor Jon Costas administered the oath while Police Chief Michael Bricker watches, right.
