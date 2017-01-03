Mysterious brightening of hundreds of...

Mysterious brightening of hundreds of newly-found stars could...

1 hr ago Read more: Daily Mail

Astronomers may have witnessed the birth of new solar systems after discovering hundreds of newborn stars - some of which may eventually support life. The new type of stars, called MNors, were discovered while a team of international researchers surveyed around 300 million stars in our galaxy.

