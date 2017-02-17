Longtime US residents, aspiring citiz...

Longtime US residents, aspiring citizens caught up in ban

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: KFBB

Nour Ulayyet holds her smartphone with a photo of her sister Sahar Algonaimi, who was not permitted to enter the United States, while comforting her mother Isaaf Jamal Eddin at Munster Community Hospital Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, ... LOS ANGELES - A woman traveling to Indiana to care for her cancer-stricken mother, a family physician who has lived in the U.S. for two decades, and a Minneapolis woman about to become a U.S. citizen were among those caught in the net cast by President Donald Trump when he banned travelers from entering the country from Muslim-majority nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valparaiso Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16) Jan 30 Karate Kid 11
News Aaron Phelps gets 15 years in prison (Mar '08) Jan 25 Ashely 38
Hoosier Cabinet info (Jul '07) Jan 24 Weaver 325
News Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10) Dec '16 Sal C 8
Mom and two kids STRANDED!! Dec '16 Samantha from OR 2
Portage mayor elect Jim Snyder (Dec '11) Dec '16 Karen Cooper-Okazaki 2
ICA Allstars/Coach Nov '16 anonymous 1
See all Valparaiso Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valparaiso Forum Now

Valparaiso Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valparaiso Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Valparaiso, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,793 • Total comments across all topics: 278,970,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC