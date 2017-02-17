Longtime US residents, aspiring citizens caught up in ban
Nour Ulayyet holds her smartphone with a photo of her sister Sahar Algonaimi, who was not permitted to enter the United States, while comforting her mother Isaaf Jamal Eddin at Munster Community Hospital Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, ... LOS ANGELES - A woman traveling to Indiana to care for her cancer-stricken mother, a family physician who has lived in the U.S. for two decades, and a Minneapolis woman about to become a U.S. citizen were among those caught in the net cast by President Donald Trump when he banned travelers from entering the country from Muslim-majority nations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Valparaiso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Don Johnson of Chesterton / Valparaiso / Porter (Jul '16)
|Jan 30
|Karate Kid
|11
|Aaron Phelps gets 15 years in prison (Mar '08)
|Jan 25
|Ashely
|38
|Hoosier Cabinet info (Jul '07)
|Jan 24
|Weaver
|325
|Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10)
|Dec '16
|Sal C
|8
|Mom and two kids STRANDED!!
|Dec '16
|Samantha from OR
|2
|Portage mayor elect Jim Snyder (Dec '11)
|Dec '16
|Karen Cooper-Okazaki
|2
|ICA Allstars/Coach
|Nov '16
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valparaiso Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC