Dorothy Helen
Dorothy Helen Parks, 91, Austin, IN Dorothy Helen Parks, 91, of Austin, Indiana passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at Hampton Oaks Health Campus in Scottsburg, Indiana. Born April 24, 1925 in Columbia, KY, she was the daughter of the late Francis M. Garmon and Mable H. Garmon.
