Valparaiso teachers recall boy killed in crash

Monday Dec 12

Valparaiso High School teachers on Monday fondly recalled a student who died over the weekend in a car accident, while a local bakery is helping raise funds for his family. Rafael Bonilla, 16, of Valparaiso, died in a Saturday evening accident on County Road 600 West in Union Township.

