Lutheran Adds Third Helicopter in Knox
To further expand patient access to critical and specialty care, a third Lutheran Air helicopter is being added to Lutheran Hospital's critical care transports fleet. Beginning Thursday, the home base for Lutheran Air III will be Starke County Airport in Knox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTCA-AM Plymouth.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valparaiso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom and two kids STRANDED!!
|Dec 5
|Samantha from OR
|2
|Portage mayor elect Jim Snyder (Dec '11)
|Dec 5
|Karen Cooper-Okazaki
|2
|Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10)
|Nov 30
|Lori kikkert
|7
|ICA Allstars/Coach
|Nov '16
|anonymous
|1
|Cheek Family - Hobart/Wheeler Indiana
|Nov '16
|Rhonda
|4
|laura flick (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Eric h
|9
|Hoosier Cabinet info (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Enove
|324
Find what you want!
Search Valparaiso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC