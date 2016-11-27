Foes continuing protest of Indiana Dunes pavilion project
Opponents of a restaurant-and-bar development at Indiana Dunes State Park plan to keep up what have been futile protests to allow alcohol sales in the park. A state Natural Resources Commission public hearing is set for Tuesday in Portage on changing regulations to permit alcohol sales at the Lake Michigan beachfront pavilion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Valparaiso Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mom and two kids STRANDED!!
|Dec 5
|Samantha from OR
|2
|Portage mayor elect Jim Snyder (Dec '11)
|Dec 5
|Karen Cooper-Okazaki
|2
|Buzinec wants 4th term as mayor (Aug '10)
|Nov 30
|Lori kikkert
|7
|ICA Allstars/Coach
|Nov '16
|anonymous
|1
|Cheek Family - Hobart/Wheeler Indiana
|Nov '16
|Rhonda
|4
|laura flick (Aug '11)
|Oct '16
|Eric h
|9
|Hoosier Cabinet info (Jul '07)
|Oct '16
|Enove
|324
Find what you want!
Search Valparaiso Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC