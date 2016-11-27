Foes continuing protest of Indiana Du...

Foes continuing protest of Indiana Dunes pavilion project

Sunday Nov 27

Opponents of a restaurant-and-bar development at Indiana Dunes State Park plan to keep up what have been futile protests to allow alcohol sales in the park. A state Natural Resources Commission public hearing is set for Tuesday in Portage on changing regulations to permit alcohol sales at the Lake Michigan beachfront pavilion.

