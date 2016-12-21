Family Express Strengthens Supplier Relations Through OIG

Family Express, a leading chain of convenience stores and fueling centers with 52 retail locations and headquarters in Valparaiso, Ind., is now pursuing operational supply-chain efficiencies and productivity gains via the automation of traditional human processes with Osiris Innovations Group . "The virtual warehouse approach for ordering the items we need for daily operations simplifies the process at each location and strengthens our supplier relationships as a whole," said Gus Olympidis, president and CEO of Family Express.

