Valley View rewarded with benches for...

Valley View rewarded with benches for anti-litter initiative

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 3 Read more: The Times-Tribune

The high school is among 17 schools across the state that received benches made from recycled plastic bags for their participation in Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful's Litter Free School Zone Program. Valley View got two of the benches, which were among 25 donated by Giant Food Stores and Martin's Food Markets to schools within the grocery chain's service area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Valley View Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08) Jun 3 Anonymous 46
News York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10) May 15 Real Adam chirico 35
News Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10) May 11 Concerned Parent 545
Church revival May 9 Shawn 1
News Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose May '17 Justellnthetruth 1
News Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala Apr '17 Justellnthetruth 1
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr '17 R12 Freon 40
See all Valley View Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Valley View Forum Now

Valley View Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Valley View Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Valley View, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,918 • Total comments across all topics: 281,635,412

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC