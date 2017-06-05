Valley View rewarded with benches for anti-litter initiative
The high school is among 17 schools across the state that received benches made from recycled plastic bags for their participation in Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful's Litter Free School Zone Program. Valley View got two of the benches, which were among 25 donated by Giant Food Stores and Martin's Food Markets to schools within the grocery chain's service area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Valley View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May 11
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May 9
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
Find what you want!
Search Valley View Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC