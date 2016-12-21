Chala Janpraphasakul, License: N/A, C...

Sunday Dec 11

For area natives who feel homesick or current residents simply bursting with hometown pride, products that feature the names, images and memories of Northeast Pennsylvania make great gifts. Life&Times offers a helping of creative, NEPA-inspired items sure to please everyone on your holiday list this year.

Read more at The Times-Tribune.

