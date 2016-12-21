Chala Janpraphasakul, License: N/A, Created: 2015:08:18 12:23:27
For area natives who feel homesick or current residents simply bursting with hometown pride, products that feature the names, images and memories of Northeast Pennsylvania make great gifts. Life&Times offers a helping of creative, NEPA-inspired items sure to please everyone on your holiday list this year.
Valley View Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York City schools police officers to wear body ...
|9 hr
|Gofigure
|1
|PSP trooper charged with DUI, was Troop H spoke...
|Dec 10
|fte
|2
|Former cop gets 5-10 years for shooting romantica
|Nov 30
|YorkCityPricksand...
|1
|Drug task force makes 8 drug arrests in York (May '09)
|Nov '16
|StarOfSagittarius1
|15
|Plymouth railroad locomotives honored on calend...
|Nov '16
|William Mark
|1
|Review: Pasch Enterprises (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Secret tenant
|21
|Trooper fatally shot driver who was dragging hi...
|Nov '16
|openmind693
|1
