St Georges Episcopal Church Fish Dinner
St. George's Episcopal Church will host a FISH DINNER on Friday, March 27, from 5-7pm in their parish hall at 19167 Poplar Hill Lane in Valley Lee. The menu includes beer-battered cod, cornbread, St. George's potatoes, coleslaw and beverages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DC Military.
Comments
Add your comments below
Valley Lee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US: Nancy Pelosi re-elected as Democratic House...
|Dec 1
|o see the light
|13
|Montgomery County Maryland
|Jul '16
|Joey Danny Jimmy
|1
|City of Money
|Jun '16
|Thee Juliette Drama
|1
|Free VIN Check Alternative, Cheapest Carfax Rep... (Mar '12)
|Sep '14
|Carmi
|7
|Way bett er than christian mi ngle and free!! (Sep '13)
|Sep '13
|Ona Flatt
|1
|Debate: Iowa GOP Debate - Valley Lee, MD (Aug '11)
|Aug '11
|Jon Boyd
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Maryland (... (Oct '10)
|Nov '10
|a Pierson
|25
Find what you want!
Search Valley Lee Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC