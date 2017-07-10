Photo of the Week: Old Petro Store Demolished
The old Petro Serve USA store in Valley City was demolished on Tuesday as the new adjacent store has been open for four weeks. The new 9,100-square-foot truck stop is one of the biggest along North Dakota's Interstate 94. Petro Serve USA features a convenience store, deli, gas pumps and soon-to-be-opened car wash.
