Debbie Gabel Memorial Ride Set for Saturday
On June 24, the Ninth Annual Debbie Gabel Memorial Cancer Ride will begin at Boomer's Corner Keg in Valley City. The cost to ride is $25, with a $15 charge per copilot.
