Coming Up this Week: June 26-July 1

The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Happy Crafts is at 5 p.m. and Genealogy Club meets at 6 p.m. The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will show "Monster Trucks" at 2 p.m., and Building with Crazy Materials will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m. The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Reada Reddy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Book Club meets at 2 p.m. Music in the Park, featuring the Meyer Family, will be held in the Valley City City Park Bandshell at 7:15 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held at the Nazarene Church on Riverview Drive.

