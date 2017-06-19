Coming Up this Week: June 26-July 1
The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Happy Crafts is at 5 p.m. and Genealogy Club meets at 6 p.m. The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library will show "Monster Trucks" at 2 p.m., and Building with Crazy Materials will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 28 Barnes County Senior Center bone builders is at 9:30 a.m. and whist is at 1:15 p.m. The Valley City-Barnes County Public Library Circle Time with Melissa Lloyd will be held at 10 a.m. and Story Hour with Reada Reddy will be held at 10:30 a.m. Book Club meets at 2 p.m. Music in the Park, featuring the Meyer Family, will be held in the Valley City City Park Bandshell at 7:15 p.m. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be held at the Nazarene Church on Riverview Drive.
Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valley City Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|10
|Searching (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|aveselka
|13
|ATV riding (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|mwilley8
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar '15
|Nidoe
|25
|Carl Casale, president and CEO of CHS Inc. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|carl
|1
|Wall disagrees with high risk status (Mar '07)
|Aug '14
|Anynomous
|5
|Coming up to Valley City. (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|MCD Registry
|1
