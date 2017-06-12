Coming Up this Week: June 19-25

Coming Up this Week: June 19-25

June 19 and 22 Hunter's Education Class, sponsored by the Barnes County Wildlife Club, will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Valley City State University's Rhoades Science Center. Sign up online at gf.nd.gov.

