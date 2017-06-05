Coming Up this Week: June 12-18
The Abused Persons Outreach Center will give a presentation on domestic violence at 4:30 p.m. at the Valley City-Barnes County Public Library, and a presentation on the benefits of massage therapy will be held at 5:30 p.m. June 12, 13, 15, 19 and 22 Hunter's Education Class, sponsored by the Barnes County Wildlife Club, will be held from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Valley City State University's Rhoades Science Center. Sign up online at gf.nd.gov.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley City Times-Record.
Add your comments below
Valley City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Valley City Music Thread (Oct '13)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|10
|Searching (Dec '06)
|Nov '16
|aveselka
|13
|ATV riding (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|mwilley8
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Dako... (Oct '10)
|Mar '15
|Nidoe
|25
|Carl Casale, president and CEO of CHS Inc. (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|carl
|1
|Wall disagrees with high risk status (Mar '07)
|Aug '14
|Anynomous
|5
|Coming up to Valley City. (Jan '14)
|Jan '14
|MCD Registry
|1
Find what you want!
Search Valley City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC