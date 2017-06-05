Citywide Garage Sale to Be Held June 16-18

The Valley City Citywide Garage Sale is set for Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 18 and the Times-Record is taking ads until Friday, June 9. For just $30, residents hosting a garage sale that weekend can buy an ad to appear on the T-R's classifieds page on June 13, 14 and 15. Fill out the attached form and bring it to the Times-Record office or stop by and fill out a form.

